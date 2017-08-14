Police: Woman bites, kicks officers in Kentucky

Women in need can get free mammograms in the Heartland.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that one man was found dead in the Current River on Sunday morning, August 13.
Authorities say a woman kicked and bit officers before being arrested in Kentucky.
Some universities and schools in the Heartland are canceling class for the total solar eclipse on Monday, August 21. Below is a list of schools we know will not be in session.
