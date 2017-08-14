Transporting firewood could harm Illinois forest

Anyone who is planning on camping out for eclipse weekend should take warnings from the U.S. Department of Agriculture on transporting firewood from outside areas.

Many invasive species of bugs and other pests can live inside firewood and spread to new environments when brought to a new area. Once they spread, these pests can be devastating for an area of forest.

One example of these species Forest Services is particularly worried about is the Emerald Ash Borer, which affects specifically Emerald Ash trees.

"The Emerald Ash Borer has killed hundreds of millions of trees on the eastern and central parts of the U.S.," said Forest Silviculturist for the DOA, Justin Dodson. "Currently, it's not on the Shawnee national forest, but it surrounds us in certain communities so we'd like to keep it off of the forest."

There are many different types of invasive species that can harm the forest in this manner. The best way to keep this from happening is to get your firewood where you plan on camping and burning it there.

You can click here to read more about the emerald ash borer.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.