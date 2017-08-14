Better Business Bureau offers tips to prevent ID theft at college

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that one man was found dead in the Current River on Sunday morning, August 13.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that one man was found dead in the Current River on Sunday morning, August 13.
Authorities say a woman kicked and bit officers before being arrested in Kentucky.
Authorities say a woman kicked and bit officers before being arrested in Kentucky.
Some universities and schools in the Heartland are canceling class for the total solar eclipse on Monday, August 21. Below is a list of schools we know will not be in session.
Some universities and schools in the Heartland are canceling class for the total solar eclipse on Monday, August 21. Below is a list of schools we know will not be in session.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
The public is invited to attend the Fall Muster at the Fort D Historic Site.
The public is invited to attend the Fall Muster at the Fort D Historic Site.
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.
Jerry Drake Varnell, 23, allegedly attempted to bomb a bank with a device similar to the one responsible the April 19, 1995 bombing of the Alfred C. Murrah building, but an undercover FBI agent interceded.
Jerry Drake Varnell, 23, allegedly attempted to bomb a bank with a device similar to the one responsible the April 19, 1995 bombing of the Alfred C. Murrah building.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says "too much has been read into" President Donald Trump's statement Saturday in the aftermath of violence at a demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says "too much has been read into" President Donald Trump's statement Saturday in the aftermath of violence at a demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia.
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.
The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.
The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.
Here's how President Donald Trump's statements compare to previous presidents' remarks on other racial incidents.
Here's how President Donald Trump's statements compare to previous presidents' remarks on other racial incidents.
In the hours after a car plowed into a group of anti-racist counter-protesters on Saturday, Trump addressed the violence in broad strokes, saying that he condemns "in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides."
In the hours after a car plowed into a group of anti-racist counter-protesters on Saturday, Trump addressed the violence in broad strokes, saying that he condemns "in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides."
Officials say the matter will be taken before a police review board if the investigation finds the officer did make the comment.
Officials say the matter will be taken before a police review board if the investigation finds the officer did make the comment.
An Ohio man accused of ramming his car into a crowd of protesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia will remain in jail - at least until he has an attorney.
An Ohio man accused of ramming his car into a crowd of protesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia will remain in jail - at least until he has an attorney.
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.