Labor Day event planned at Fort D in Cape Girardeau

The public is invited to attend the Fall Muster at the Fort D Historic Site.

It will be held on Labor Day, Sept. 4 from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m.

Organizers say while Labor Day is typically a day of rest, the soldiers and civilians at Fort D will be busy preparing for fall.

You are encouraged to come join reenactors as they demonstrate rifle and cannon fire.

New recruits interested in reenacting and the general public are welcome.

Admission is free.

Bring a lawn chair and enjoy period music beginning at 10 a.m.

Fort D is an original earthworks fort dating from 1891.

It is located at 920 Fort Street off Sprigg Street, four blocks south of MO route 74.

