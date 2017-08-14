Former Parma, MO police officer charged after allegedly having sexual relations with an inmate

A former police officer for the city of Parma, Missouri is facing new criminal charges for allegedly having sexual relations with an inmate at Southeast Correctional Center when she was a correctional officer at the facility.

Jannel Winters, 39, faces a felony charge of sexual contact with a prisoner or offender by a correctional officer.

Winters allegedly had a sexual relationship with an inmate between January 2014 and November 2014. The inmate told investigators that he had sexual intercourse with Winters on 10 occasions. He also said that he performed and received oral sex on multiple occasions inside SECC.

During the investigation, the inmate said that Winters told him she was pregnant with his child, but later told him she had a miscarriage. That conversation was captured on prison phone calls. Court documents show about 800 recorded phone calls between the inmate and Winters.

The inmate also reportedly has the word "Cola" tattooed on his neck. "Cola" is Winters' nickname.

A judge set bond for Winters at $25,000 cash only.

She is also facing a felony charge of receiving stolen property. In that case, Winters is accused of receiving unemployment insurance benefits while working as a police officer for the city of Parma.

We were initially told that Winters served as the chief of the Parma Police Department, but Terry Elmore, the current chief, said she never served in that capacity. She did work for the city as an officer.

