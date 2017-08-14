Man killed, 3 wounded in Missouri hair salon parking lot

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (AP) - A 20-year-old man has been charged in a deadly shooting outside a suburban St. Louis hair salon.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Keith Isabell is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 24-year-old Evan Robinson. He is being held without bond.

Police say Isabell and Robinson argued before the Saturday afternoon shooting in the parking lot of the Edge Up Hair Studio in Spanish Lake. Three others were wounded but are expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

