Man killed, 3 wounded in Missouri hair salon parking lot

Women in need can get free mammograms in the Heartland.
A death investigation is underway in rural Murphysboro after someone called 911 to report the possible deaths of two people inside a home.
Authorities say one person has been killed and three others wounded at a suburban St. Louis hair salon.
A 20-year-old man has been charged in a deadly shooting outside a suburban St. Louis hair salon.
Clergy and others have gathered in St. Louis and a nearby suburb to denounce racism and hatred after a chaotic white supremacist rally turned deadly in Virginia.
