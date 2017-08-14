Victims identified; suspicious death investigation underway in Murphysboro, IL

Investigators from the Jackson County Sheriff's Department and the Jackson County Coroner's Office are conducting a death investigation in rural Murphysboro, Illinois.

According to a release from the sheriff's department, someone called 911 early Monday morning, Aug. 14. The caller said there may be two people dead inside a home on Maes Road.

The sheriff's office identified the two people as 65-year-old Burl E. Ritcheson and 66-year-old Brenda K. Ritcheson, both of Murphysboro.

An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Deputies say this is being investigated as a suspicious death by the sheriff's office and the Jackson County Coroner's Office.

Neighbors react to investigation

One man said he was walking his dog when he saw police in front of the house.

"This is a very quiet neighborhood," Bob Swearingen said. "We know most of our neighbors. We didn't know those folks very well, but we know most of the neighbors around here. There is never any trouble in this neighborhood. Very few break-ins of any kind."

He said the neighborhood has a number of elderly people with a few young people.

A woman said she's lived in the area for four years and is shocked.

"Well, you just don't expect anything like that in your neighborhood," Sharon Alstat said. "When it's real quiet and it's a lot of older people. It's all older people except for the boy next door, he's pretty young."

Others in the neighborhood said the family that lived in the home has been in there for more than two decades but no one seems to know much about them.

