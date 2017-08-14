Son charged with murder in connection to Murphysboro, IL couple's death

A Murphysboro, Illinois man is accused of shooting and killing his parents.

Keith R. Ritcheson, 40, was charged with two counts of first degree murder. He is being held at the Jackson County Jail on $1 million.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, they got an arrest warrant for Keith Ritcheson on Thursday, Aug. 17 and he was arrested at 11 p.m.

Ritcheson is accused of shooting his parents, Burl and Brenda Ritcheson, in their rural Murphysboro home overnight between Sunday, Aug. 13 and Monday, Aug. 14.

Investigators say Keith Ritcheson lived at the home and was the initial caller to 911.

According to Captain Michael O'Leary with the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, the 911 call was received around 12:24 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 13. The caller said there may be two people dead inside a home on Maes Road.

Those two people were identified as 66-year-old Burl E. Ritcheson and 65-year-old Brenda K. Ritcheson.

An autopsy was completed on Aug. 15.

Final Arrangements

Brenda and Burl Ritcheson will be laid to rest on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Pettett Funeral Home in Murphysboro.

The funeral will follow at 1 p.m.

The couple will be buried at Murdale Gardens of Memory.

The Ritcheson's leave behind their daughter and son-in-law, a son and three grandchildren.

Neighbors react to investigation

One man said he was walking his dog when he saw police in front of the house.

"This is a very quiet neighborhood," Bob Swearingen said. "We know most of our neighbors. We didn't know those folks very well, but we know most of the neighbors around here. There is never any trouble in this neighborhood. Very few break-ins of any kind."

He said the neighborhood has a number of elderly people with a few young people.

A woman said she's lived in the area for four years and is shocked.

"Well, you just don't expect anything like that in your neighborhood," Sharon Alstat said. "When it's real quiet and it's a lot of older people. It's all older people except for the boy next door, he's pretty young."

Others in the neighborhood said the family that lived in the home has been in there for more than two decades but no one seems to know much about them.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.