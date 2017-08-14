Son charged with murder in connection to Murphysboro, IL couple's death

A Murphysboro, Illinois man is accused of shooting and killing his parents.
As part of kicking off eclipse festivities the city of Carbondale is allowing the open carry of alcoholic beverages in a specific area downtown.
The Kentucky Emergency Management (KYEM) will activate the State Emergency Operations Center in Frankfort and a Regional Response Coordination Center in Hopkinsville, Kentucky for the August 21st solar eclipse.
On Thursday, August 17, a jury in Fulton County issued a guilty verdict in the October 1, 2016 murder of Mark Williams.
On Wednesday, August 16, Franklin County Police responded to a reported burglary and theft from a residence in rural Benton, Illinois.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
