Son appears in court, accused of murdering Murphysboro, IL couple

On Thursday, September 21, Keith Ritcheson pleaded not guilty on all four murder counts in connection with the murder of his parents.

Ritcheson, the man accused of shooting and killing both of his parents was in Jackson County court again on Nov. 13.



Online court records show, he had a status hearing. Ritcheson is due back in court in February 2018.

A Grand Jury in Jackson County, Illinois indicted a Murphysboro man on four counts of First Degree Murder in connection to the shooting deaths of his parents.

Keith R. Ritcheson, 40, is being held at the Jackson County Jail on $1 million bond.

Court documents show that Ritcheson is accused of shooting his parents, Brenda and Burl Richeson in their rural Murphysboro home overnight between Sunday, Aug. 13 and Monday, Aug. 14.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, an arrest warrant was issued for Keith Ritcheson on Thursday, Aug. 17 and he was arrested at 11 p.m.

Investigators say Keith Ritcheson lived at the home and was the initial caller to 911.

According to Captain Michael O'Leary with the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, the 911 call was received around 12:24 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 13. The caller said there may be two people dead inside a home on Maes Road.

Ritcheson was due in court for arraignment on Sept. 12.

Final Arrangements

Brenda and Burl Ritcheson were laid to rest on Saturday, Aug. 19.

The couple is buried at Murdale Gardens of Memory.

The Ritcheson's leave behind their daughter and son-in-law, a son and three grandchildren.

Neighbors react to investigation

One man said he was walking his dog when he saw police in front of the house.

"This is a very quiet neighborhood," Bob Swearingen said. "We know most of our neighbors. We didn't know those folks very well, but we know most of the neighbors around here. There is never any trouble in this neighborhood. Very few break-ins of any kind."

He said the neighborhood has a number of elderly people with a few young people.

A woman said she's lived in the area for four years and is shocked.

"Well, you just don't expect anything like that in your neighborhood," Sharon Alstat said. "When it's real quiet and it's a lot of older people. It's all older people except for the boy next door, he's pretty young."

Others in the neighborhood said the family that lived in the home has been in there for more than two decades but no one seems to know much about them.

