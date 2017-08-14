Double homicide investigation underway in Murphysboro, IL

Investigators in Jackson County confirm that the deaths of a Murphysboro couple are now being investigated as a double homicide.

According to Captain Michael O'Leary with the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, the cause of death for Brenda and Burl Ritcheson is not being released. An autopsy was completed on Aug. 15.

O'Leary said an adult family member who lived in the home with the Ritcheson's called 911 around 12:24 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14. The caller said there may be two people dead inside a home on Maes Road.

Officers found 65-year-old Burl E. Ritcheson and 66-year-old Brenda K. Ritcheson deceased inside their home.

O'Leary said that investigators are following leads in the case, but no arrests have been made.

Neighbors react to investigation

One man said he was walking his dog when he saw police in front of the house.

"This is a very quiet neighborhood," Bob Swearingen said. "We know most of our neighbors. We didn't know those folks very well, but we know most of the neighbors around here. There is never any trouble in this neighborhood. Very few break-ins of any kind."

He said the neighborhood has a number of elderly people with a few young people.

A woman said she's lived in the area for four years and is shocked.

"Well, you just don't expect anything like that in your neighborhood," Sharon Alstat said. "When it's real quiet and it's a lot of older people. It's all older people except for the boy next door, he's pretty young."

Others in the neighborhood said the family that lived in the home has been in there for more than two decades but no one seems to know much about them.

