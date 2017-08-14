Death investigation underway in Jackson Co., IL

Investigators from the Jackson County Sheriff's Department and the Jackson County Coroner's Office are conducting a death investigation in rural Murphysboro.

According to a release from the sheriff's department, someone called 911 early Monday morning, Aug. 14. The caller said there may be two people dead inside a home.

Detectives, crime scene investigators, and the coroner were still on scene as of 8:45 a.m.

We have a crew on the way and hope to have more information soon.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.