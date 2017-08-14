Death investigation underway in Jackson Co., IL

A death investigation is underway in rural Murphysboro after someone called 911 to report the possible deaths of two people inside a home.
Authorities say one person has been killed and three others wounded at a suburban St. Louis hair salon.
Clergy and others have gathered in St. Louis and a nearby suburb to denounce racism and hatred after a chaotic white supremacist rally turned deadly in Virginia.
A Perryville, Missouri man suffered serious injuries in a head-on crash Sunday, August 13. The crash happened on Route A just East of Quail Trail in Perry County, Mo. around 4:47 p.m.
Authorities say a woman kicked and bit officers before being arrested in Kentucky.
The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.
The American workplace is grueling, stressful and surprisingly hostile.
The suspect's mother had an order of protection against him as his interactions with her had become increasingly frightening, police said.
You've likely seen him stalk the sidelines of University of South Carolina Gamecocks football games at Williams-Brice Stadium, but now, wrestling legend Ric Flair needs prayers, his management team said over the weekend.
An Ohio man authorities say plowed his car into a group of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in a Virginia college town — killing one person and hurting at least more than a dozen more — recently moved from Florence, Kentucky.
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.
A man and his son were tied up and robbed, and Ohio County Sheriff's deputies say it was by his daughter and son in-law.
The Euclid Police Department has released the dashcam video of an arrest they made on Aug. 12 after the video went viral.
Tropical Storm Gert has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. Sunday. The storm is about 505 miles west-southwest of Bermuda,
A North Carolina gas station employee had a visit from a special guest on Tuesday.
