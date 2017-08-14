Perryville man seriously injured in head-on crash

A Perryville, Missouri man suffered serious injuries in a head-on crash Sunday, August 13.

The crash happened on Route A just East of Quail Trail in Perry County, Mo. around 4:47 p.m.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 21-year-old Derek Welker was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle and was attempting to pass another vehicle on the crest of the hill, when the front of the bike hit a minivan head-on.

Welker was flown from the crash site to a St. Louis area hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers report Welker was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the minivan, 63-year-old Joel Melka of Uniontown, Mo., was not hurt in the crash.

