This week in music: 1971 Bee Gees

Authorities have confirmed that one person is dead after a house fire in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri early Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Preschool-age children enrolled in publicly-funded early childhood programs and schools in Illinois will be protected from expulsion under a new law signed by Gov. Bruce Rauner.
Time to drop a couple of quarters into our jukebox of memories. This morning we revisit the mellow rock sounds from this week in 1971.
A Little Rock, Arkansas man was taken to the hospital after a crash on I-57 in southern Illinois early Tuesday morning, Aug. 15.
A woman was reportedly struck by a train at lower Cape Rock Park in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Monday night Aug. 14.
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.
"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.
Police are not commenting on a motive nor saying whether the 4-year-old or her father were intended targets.
A group of former and current Richland County EMS workers plan to protest a county administrator who reportedly told them to commit suicide if they didn't like their jobs.
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Aug. 4 is a date Wisconsin mother Aleece Giest will never forget. Both her daughters were born on that day.
The CEOs of athletic wear manufacturer Under Armour and pharmaceutical company Merck resigned Monday from the White House's American Manufacturing Council.
You've likely seen him stalk the sidelines of University of South Carolina Gamecocks football games at Williams-Brice Stadium, but now, wrestling legend Ric Flair needs prayers, his management team said over the weekend.
