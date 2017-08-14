This week in music: 1971 Bee Gees

Time to drop a couple of quarters into our jukebox of memories. This morning we revisit the mellow rock sounds from this week in 1971.

Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had James Taylor at number five with You've Got a Friend. The song was written by Carole King and included in her groundbreaking album Tapestry. Both Taylor and King recorded their versions simultaneously sharing the same musicians. But it was Taylor who released it as a single and took it all the way to the top of the charts. Both artists won Grammy Awards for the song. Taylor for Grammy Award for Best Male Vocal Performance, King for for Song of the Year.

Tommy James was in the number four position. Draggin' the Line was James biggest hit as a solo artist and his final top ten single.

John Denver was at number three with one of his signature songs. Take Me Home Country Roads remains popular today. West Virginia is described as almost heaven in the song. In 2014, it became an official state song of West Virginia.

In the number two spot was Jean Knight with Mr. Big Stuff. While the song never reached number one on the Hot 100, it did spend five weeks in the top spot on Billboard's Soul Chart.

But number one for this week in '71 was How Can You Mend a Broken Heart. It was the first of nine chart topping singles by The Bee Gees. Barry and Robin Gibb wrote the song along with Lonely Days on the same day in August of 1970. It was the first time the three Gibb brothers had got together after a break-up in 1968.

