41 cadets graduate from Kentucky State Police Academy

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The newest 41 graduates of the Kentucky State Police Academy have received their diplomas and are ready for their first assignments.

Their addition to the force brings KSP's strength to a total of 866 troopers serving Kentucky.

But state police Commissioner Rick Sanders says the addition of the newly graduated troopers doesn't come close to resolving the agency's personnel shortage.

He says KSP is like other police agencies in dealing with retirements and attrition.

The new troopers who graduated last Friday are part of the agency's 95th cadet class.

Their training included more than 500 hours of classroom and field study in subjects such as constitutional law, juvenile and traffic law, use of force, weapons training, defensive tactics, criminal investigations, high speed vehicle pursuit and first aid.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.