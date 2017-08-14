8 Kentucky sites added to National Register

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky officials say the National Park Service has added eight sites around the state to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Kentucky Heritage Council/State Historic Preservation Office said in a statement on Thursday it approved nominating the sites in May and they were submitted to the park service.

The sites include a Jewish cemetery in Middlesboro, a wholesale grocery warehouse in Richmond, a Victorian home school for girls in Louisville, a motel near Cave City, a church in Paducah and homes in Highland heights, Greesburg and Georgetown.

The National Register of Historic Places is an official list of historic and archaeological resources deemed worthy of preservation.

