Arrieta tops D-backs 7-2; Cubs reopen 1-game NL Central lead

Heartland Football Friday 2017 kicks off on Friday night, August 11 with some jamborees.
Jake Arrieta won consecutive starts for the first time since early April, Javier Baez and Ian Happ hit consecutive home runs in the eighth inning and the Chicago Cubs beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-2 Sunday.
Kevin Kisner sets out to try to claim his first major at the PGA Championship on a Quail Hollow course that appears to be set up for scoring in the final round.
R.A. Dickey held St. Louis to one run in seven innings, Brandon Phillips hit a two-run homer and the Atlanta Braves stopped the Cardinals' season-high, eight-game winning streak with a 6-3 victory Sunday.
