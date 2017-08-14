Arrieta tops D-backs 7-2; Cubs reopen 1-game NL Central lead - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Arrieta tops D-backs 7-2; Cubs reopen 1-game NL Central lead

By JOSE M. ROMERO
Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) - Jake Arrieta won consecutive starts for the first time since early April, Javier Baez and Ian Happ hit consecutive home runs in the eighth inning and the Chicago Cubs beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-2 Sunday.

Kris Bryant put the Cubs ahead when he scored from second on a wild pitch from Zack Godley in the first inning on strike three to Victor Caratini. The reigning NL MVP added his 21st home run of the season in the ninth inning, reaching base for the 13th time in 15 plate appearances during the three-game series.

Chicago reopened a one-game lead over St. Louis in the NL Central. Arizona, bidding for an NL wild-card berth, lost for the sixth time in eight games.

Arrieta (12-8) allowed one run and three hits in six innings, striking out six and walking three. Coming off a 5-3 win over San Francisco, Arrieta had not won back-to-back starts since victories at St. Louis and Miami in his first two outings this season.

