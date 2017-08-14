Four things you need to know on 8/14

It's Monday, August 14, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook: There is a chance for scattered showers across the Heartland today. The chance for rain will linger for most of the day, however, none of these showers are expected to become severe. It will be partly cloudy, with temps in the mid to upper 80s. A LOOK AHEAD: Temperatures will slowly rise back up into the 90s as the week goes on. There is also a stronger possibility of showers and thunderstorms later this week.

Southeast MO man in the middle of Charlottesville, VA violence: A southeast Missouri man was in his truck when it was hit three times by a car that smashed into a crowd of people in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday. Daniel Taylor of Benton, Missouri, was with his fiancée visiting family members in Charlottesville when he noticed a couple of protestors walking in the area and an increased police presence. Taylor explained that's when a vehicle hit the back of his truck for the first time. Taylor then recalled that the vehicle backed up and moved forward again, hitting several people along with his truck for a second time.

Pressure, criticism mount for Trump after Charlottesville: As President Donald Trump remained out of sight and silent, pressure mounted from both sides of the aisle for him to explicitly condemn white supremacists and hate groups involved in deadly, race-fueled clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia. Trump, who has been at his New Jersey golf club on a working vacation, was set to make a one-day return to Washington on Monday to sign an executive action on China's trade practices. But he will likely be unable to escape questions and criticism for his initial response to the Saturday's violence, for which he blamed bigotry on "many sides."

Body found in deadly drowning at Current River in Ripley County, MO: The MSHP reported that one man was found dead in the Current River on Sunday morning, Aug. 13. The victim is reported to be James D. Hough, 42, of Doniphan, Missouri. Officers said drowning was the cause of Hough's death. Hough's girlfriend told officials that she didn't see him go underwater and thought he left the area without her. MSHP Water Patrol found the body of James Hough down river from where he was last seen when his body had floated to the surface.

Top US military officer warns NKorea that US military ready: The top U.S. military officer is warning during a trip to Seoul that the United States is ready to use the "full range" of its military capabilities to defend itself and its allies from North Korea. A spokesman says Marine Corps Gen. Joseph Dunford also told his South Korean counterparts Monday that the North's missiles and nukes threaten the world. North Korea, meanwhile, has threatened to lob four intermediate-range missiles into the waters near the U.S. territory of Guam.

