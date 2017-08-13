WKCTC Early Childhood Education program now accredited by NAEYC

While everyone is anticipating the eclipse in 10 days, this weekend the sky is putting on the pre-show.
In Shawnee National Forest’s Youth Conservation Corps’ summer program, nine tribal teens learned about the importance of land stewardship and natural resource career opportunities.
The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center are inviting you to come on out to see live insects. In their insect zoo, on a insect hike as well as make buggy crafts.
Kentucky State Police commissioner Rick Sanders will be one of the speakers when Baptist Health Paducah hosts “Operation UNITE: Saving Lives and Providing Hope,” a free community drug prevention seminar at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, in the Carson-Myre Heart Center auditorium.
A crash on Illinois Route 1 at Illinois Route 141 in Gallatin County, Illinois involved 10 people on Sunday, August 13.
