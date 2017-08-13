10 people involved in crash in Gallatin County, IL

While everyone is anticipating the eclipse in 10 days, this weekend the sky is putting on the pre-show.
A crash on Illinois Route 1 at Illinois Route 141 in Gallatin County, Illinois involved 10 people on Sunday, August 13.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that one man is dead after drowning in the Current River on Sunday morning August 13.
A Southeast Missouri man was in his truck when it was hit three times by the car that smashed into the crowd of people in Charlottesville, Virginia.
A single vehicle crash on Interstate 57 at milepost 74 left one person injured on Sunday, August 13.
The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.
The victim suffered several pelvic fractures, a punctured lung and nine broken ribs.
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.
The 5-year-old’s mother reported the incident to police, who are investigating.
A Barbour County woman who vanished about a month ago has been found alive after a massive search effort.
