10 people involved in crash in Gallatin County, IL

A crash on Illinois Route 1 at Illinois Route 141 in Gallatin County, Illinois involved 10 people on Sunday, August 13.

According to officers with the Illinois State Police, it happened at 11 a.m.

They said a gray 2010 Ford Escape driven by Dayna M. Gillham, 55, of Glen Ellyn, Il and a black 2012 Ford Edge Ashley D. Hester, 22, of Evansville, Indiana collided.

The Escape held four passengers, Glenda A. Fisher, 76, of Schaumburg, Il, Candace N. Gillham, 33, St. Charles, Il, a 9-year-old and a 1-year-old child.

The Edge also held four passengers, Elisabeth Boarman, 20, of Mt. Vernon, In, Tanner A. Boarman, 23, also of Mt. Vernon, In, Matthew J. Bauer, 23, of Evansville, In and a child age 6.

According to police, after an investigation they found that Gillham, was traveling northbound on Illinois Route 1, coming toward the intersection of Illinois Route 141. Meanwhile, Hester, was stopped at the westbound stop sign on Illinois Route 141, at the intersection of Illinois Route 1.

Hester entered the intersection as she began to complete her turn southbound onto Illinois Route 1, when Gillham failed to stop at the Illinois Route 1 northbound stop sign at Illinois Route 141, colliding with Hester in the intersection.

Police said Hester and her four passengers were transported from the crash scene by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. Gillham and her passengers did not report any injuries as a result of the crash. Both vehicles were towed from the crash scene.

ISP District 19 was assisted at the crash scene by the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Department, Gallatin County Ambulance Service, Ridgway Police Department, Omaha Fire and Rescue, and S & E Automotive.

Police noted that the cause of the crash was a disobeyed stop sign.

Gillham was issued a citation for disobeying a stop sign.

