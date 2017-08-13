Insect-o-rama at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center

Ever wondered about the different insects and why they look so strange?

From the stag beetle’s antler-like jaws to the ant lion’s body, insects come in all shapes and sizes.

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center are inviting you to come on out to see live insects.

In their insect zoo, on a insect hike as well as make buggy crafts.

Youth and adult groups are welcome, no registration required and the program is free.

This event takes place on Saturday, August 19 from 1 p.m. till 4 p.m.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.