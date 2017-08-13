FL driver loses consciousness, crashes on I-57 in Franklin Co. IL

While everyone is anticipating the eclipse in 10 days, this weekend the sky is putting on the pre-show.
A crash on Illinois Route 1 at Illinois Route 141 in Gallatin County, Illinois involved 10 people on Sunday, August 13.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that one man is dead after drowning in the Current River on Sunday morning August 13.
A Southeast Missouri man was in his truck when it was hit three times by the car that smashed into the crowd of people in Charlottesville, Virginia.
A single vehicle crash on Interstate 57 at milepost 74 left one person injured on Sunday, August 13.
The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.
The press conference was drowned out by counter-protesters, who at the end of the press conference chased Kessler away.
A school security video from an Ohio school shows a teacher and teacher’s aide dragging a 7-year-old autistic boy, Corbin, through the hallway at school and into the school’s office.
The 1993 film put the southern Arizona town on the pop culture national map. On Saturday, one of the biggest stars of 'Tombstone' made a triumphant return. The inaugural Doc Holli-Days event and parade rolled through the historic town, with Val Kilmer as the Grand Marshal, and fans of the film did not miss out.
