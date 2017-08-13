FL driver loses consciousness, crashes on I-57 in Franklin Co. IL

A single vehicle crash on Interstate 57 at milepost 74 left one person injured on Sunday, August 13.

According to police, the crash happened in Franklin County, Illinois at 11:55 a.m.

A 2007 GMC Sierra truck driven by 66-year-old Larry Conner from Haines City, Florida was heading southbound on the roadway.

Also in the vehicle were Barbara Conner, 67, also of Haines City, Fl. and Jaclyn Flynn, 38 of Haines City, Fl.

Police said an investigation showed that Larry Conner lost consciousness and drove off the roadway to the left and struck the raised center median.

Larry was transported by ambulance to an area hospital while Barbara and Jaclyn were uninjured.

No charges have been filed at this time.

