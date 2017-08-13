FL driver loses consciousness, crashes on I-57 in Franklin Co. I - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

FL driver loses consciousness, crashes on I-57 in Franklin Co. IL

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A single vehicle crash on Interstate 57 at milepost 74 left one person injured on Sunday, August 13.

According to police, the crash happened in Franklin County, Illinois at 11:55 a.m.

A 2007 GMC Sierra truck driven by 66-year-old Larry Conner from Haines City, Florida was heading southbound on the roadway.

Also in the vehicle were Barbara Conner, 67, also of Haines City, Fl. and Jaclyn Flynn, 38 of Haines City, Fl.

Police said an investigation showed that Larry Conner lost consciousness and drove off the roadway to the left and struck the raised center median.

Larry was transported by ambulance to an area hospital while Barbara and Jaclyn were uninjured. 

No charges have been filed at this time.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Man accused of ramming protesters pictured with racist group

    Man accused of ramming protesters pictured with racist group

    Sunday, August 13 2017 2:36 AM EDT2017-08-13 06:36:55 GMT
    Sunday, August 13 2017 8:47 PM EDT2017-08-14 00:47:47 GMT

    The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.

    The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.

  • Family remembers brothers who drowned off Orange Beach

    Family remembers brothers who drowned off Orange Beach

    Sunday, August 13 2017 5:06 PM EDT2017-08-13 21:06:00 GMT
    Family members provided these photos of drowning victims Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III.Family members provided these photos of drowning victims Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III.

    Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.

    Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.

  • 'Unite the Right' organizer punched in face, flees press conference

    'Unite the Right' organizer punched in face, flees press conference

    Sunday, August 13 2017 6:57 PM EDT2017-08-13 22:57:54 GMT
    A protester punched "Unite the Right" organizer Jason Kessler (Source: NBC12)A protester punched "Unite the Right" organizer Jason Kessler (Source: NBC12)

    The press conference was drowned out by counter-protesters, who at the end of the press conference chased Kessler away.

    The press conference was drowned out by counter-protesters, who at the end of the press conference chased Kessler away.

    •   
Powered by Frankly