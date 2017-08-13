Children, 2 and 4, found in a roadway, caretaker arrested

The Kentucky State Police arrested a Graves County woman Sunday morning on August 13 after two small children were found walking in the roadway.

At 9:30 a.m., KSP received a call about two small children seen walking in the roadway near the 5000 block of Highway 339 North in Graves County.

According to police, Trooper Aaron Jestes responded and found the children and the caller, who had assisted in moving the children to a safe place out of the roadway. The children were two and four-years-old and were unharmed.

Trooper Jestes located Hannah Taber asleep inside a nearby residence. An investigation showed Taber was responsible for the children but was unaware of their location. It was also confirmed a similar incident had occurred involving the same children in the recent past.

Hannah M. Taber, 25, of Hickory, Kentucky, was arrested and charged with two counts of first degree wanton endangerment (class D felony). She was lodged in the Graves County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app.

