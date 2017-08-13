Crash in Cape Girardeau, MO puts 1 in critical condition

According to Cape Girardeau Police Sgt. Rick Schmidt, a crash occurred at the intersection of Hawthorne and Charles streets at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday, August 13.

The crash involved a motorcycle and an SUV that collided.

The driver of the motorcycle is in critical condition and was taken to a local hospital.

Schmidt said the motorcycle driver had a helmet on. The driver of the SUV was shaken up after the crash.

Cape Girardeau Police are investigating the incident.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.