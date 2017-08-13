Crash in Cape Girardeau, MO puts 1 in critical condition - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Crash in Cape Girardeau, MO puts 1 in critical condition

Written by Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

According to Cape Girardeau Police Sgt. Rick Schmidt, a crash occurred at the intersection of Hawthorne and Charles streets at 1:05 p.m. on Sunday, August 13.

The crash involved a motorcycle and an SUV that collided. 

The driver of the motorcycle is in critical condition and was taken to a local hospital. 

Schmidt said the motorcycle driver had a helmet on. The driver of the SUV was shaken up after the crash.

Cape Girardeau Police are investigating the incident. 

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.

