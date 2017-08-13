Baptist Health in Paducah to host drug prevention lecture featuring KSP commissioner

Kentucky State Police commissioner Rick Sanders will be one of the speakers when Baptist Health Paducah hosts “Operation UNITE: Saving Lives and Providing Hope,” a free community drug prevention seminar at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, in the Carson-Myre Heart Center auditorium.

Sanders will discuss The Angel Initiative, a state police program designed to help those in crisis from drug addiction receive treatment.

Under the program, if people with an addiction voluntarily come into a state police post seeking help, and do not have any criminal charges pending, they will be paired with a volunteer “Angel” who will help guide them through the process of getting treatment.

If they have drugs or drug paraphernalia with them, the police will dispose of it for them without fear of being arrested or prosecuted.

Sanders will be joined by Nancy Hale, who is president and CEO of Operation UNITE (Unlawful Narcotics Investigations, Treatment and Education).

Hale will share her vast experience on successful prevention programs that have worked for her in the epicenter of drug epidemic-Appalachia. She joined Operation UNITE after working 34 years as a teacher, career counselor and administrative coordinator.

The public is invited.

Healthcare staff, educators, church staff, parents and social workers are encouraged to attend as well.

