Body found in deadly drowning at Current River in Ripley County, MO

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that one man was found dead in the Current River on Sunday morning August 13.

The victim is reported to be James D. Hough, 42, of Doniphan, Missouri. Officers said drowning was the cause of Hough's death.

According to officers with the Ripley County Sheriff's Department, Hough was last seen with his girlfriend Thursday evening on August 10 when they went swimming just down river from the boat ramp. She told officials that she didn't see him go underwater and thought he left the area without her.

After not being able to locate Hough, she reported him missing to the Doniphan Police Department Friday night on August 11.

Doniphan Police Department, Ripley County Sheriff's Deputies and the MSHP Water Patrol began searching the area.

MSHP Water Patrol found the body of James Hough down river from where he was last seen when his body had floated to the surface.

Ripley County Coroner Mike Jackson, Doniphan Police Department and Ripley County Deputy was at the city boat ramp when the body was brought to the banks to be turned over to him.

Willis Hough, James's brother, that helped take care of James's fifteen-year-old daughter was notified of the death.

At this time there is no evidence of foul play. Coroner Mike Jackson has scheduled an autopsy for tomorrow morning, Monday, August 14.

According to officers it happened 300 yards south of Doniphan City Boat Ramp around 10:58 a.m.

