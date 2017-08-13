Rauner urges lawmakers to let his school-funding veto stand

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Gov. Bruce Rauner is imploring lawmakers not to reverse his veto of school-funding legislation.

The Senate convened Sunday. Democratic leaders say they'll attempt to override the Republican governor's amendatory veto.

Rauner made significant changes to the legislation because he says it sends hundreds of millions of dollars to Chicago at the expense of other districts. The veto cut as much as $200 million a year for Chicago.

He told reporters at the Capitol Sunday that his plan means "the vast majority of our neediest districts get millions (of dollars) more."

The "evidence-based" funding model funnels money to those districts with the highest levels poverty, non-English speakers and more. The budget lawmakers approved in July over Rauner's objections requires school aid to go through the model.

The bill is SB1 .

