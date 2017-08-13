Rauner urges lawmakers to let his school-funding veto stand

Women in need can get free mammograms in the Heartland.
A crash on Illinois Route 1 at Illinois Route 141 in Gallatin County, Illinois involved 10 people on Sunday, August 13.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that one man is dead after drowning in the Current River on Sunday morning August 13.
A Southeast Missouri man was in his truck when it was hit three times by the car that smashed into the crowd of people in Charlottesville, Virginia.
