Crittenden County Food Bank raising money for families in need

The Crittenden County Food Bank has created an online fundraiser through RedBasket.org. They're hoping to use funds raised to help area families who need assistance.

To help offset the costs of replenishing their supplies, they've started their fundraiser in the hopes of raising $2,000 to buy more canned goods. The fundraiser will be online through September 16.

Click here to check out their fundraiser page.

Crittenden County Food Bank serves between 175 and 225 families each month. Families in need can visit on the fourth Friday of every month to pick up a bag of groceries to help them through the month.

