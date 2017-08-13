Woman injured in Iron Co., MO crash

A Piedmont, Missouri woman had to be taken to the hospital after a car crash in Iron County on Sunday, Aug. 13.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Route AA at County Road 204.

Terry Y. Nichols, 60, was driving a 2006 Ford Taurus west when the car ran off of the road and hit a ditch, according to a report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The report states an ambulance took Nichols to a hospital in Pilot Knob with "minor" injuries.

