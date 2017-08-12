Cardinals to hold Rally Cat Night promotion on Sept 10

Heartland Football Friday 2017 kicks off on Friday night, August 11 with some jamborees.
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended for six games after an NFL investigation of his domestic violence case out of Ohio.
Randal Grichuk and Paul DeJong homered and the St. Louis Cardinals stretched their winning streak to eight games with a 6-5 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night.
This didn't take long: The St. Louis Cardinals announced a Rally Cat Night promotion for their Sept. 10 game against Pittsburgh.
