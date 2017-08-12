Car fire blocks traffic in Cape Girardeau, MO

A man in Cape Girardeau, Missouri said he smelled smoke while driving and found a fire under the hood on Saturday, August 12.

According to a Cape Girardeau Fire Department firefighter, the man pulled over at the intersection of William Street and S. Kingshighway and got out of the car and saw fire under the car's hood.

Cape Girardeau Firefighters arrived shortly on scene and extinguished the flames in the engine compartment.

There were no injuries and one lane of S. Kingshighway was blocked for a short period of time around 5 p.m.

