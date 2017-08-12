Car fire blocks traffic in Cape Girardeau, MO

While everyone is anticipating the eclipse in 10 days, this weekend the sky is putting on the pre-show.
This didn't take long: The St. Louis Cardinals announced a Rally Cat Night promotion for their Sept. 10 game against Pittsburgh.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
A man in Cape Girardeau, Missouri said he smelled smoke while driving and found a fire under the hood on Saturday, August 12.
According to police an ATV crash in Randolph County, Illinois killed one person on Saturday, August 12.
Police declared the outbreak of violence represented an unlawful assembly and told the crowds to disperse.
A school security video from an Ohio school shows a teacher and teacher’s aide dragging a 7-year-old autistic boy, Corbin, through the hallway at school and into the school’s office.
A love story was cut short because of a fatal crash in rural Tipton County.
Several Richland County EMS employees are making claims that a county administrator told them they should kill themselves or just quit if they are unhappy with their jobs.
Charlottesville's mayor has confirmed that one person has died after a car plowed into a group of protesters in Charlottesville during the 'Unite the Right' rally on Saturday.
