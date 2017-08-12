1 man killed in ATV crash in Randolph County, IL

According to police, an ATV crash in Randolph County, Illinois killed one person on Saturday, August 12.

A 2015 Polaris Ranger was on Bond Road near Common Field Road around 11:20 p.m.

Christopher Grass, 37, of St. Mary's, MO was operating the ATV and died from the crash.

Officers said the ATV was traveling northbound on Bond Road, near Common Field Road when Grass lost control of the ATV and ran off the left side of the roadway, causing the ATV to overturn.

Grass was ejected from the ATV and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Randolph County Coroner. The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.

