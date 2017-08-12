1 dead after 3 vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau County

One person is dead in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri after a crash on Saturday afternoon, August 12.

According to Sergeant Rick Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Troop E officers are on the scene of the three vehicle crash.

It happened on Highway 72 east of the Bollinger County line.

Parrott said the crash involved a motorcycle.

