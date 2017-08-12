4-year-old firefighter saves stuffed kitten in Herrin, IL

A stuffed kitten was saved by a heroic young firefighter in Herrin, Illinois on Saturday morning, August 12.

Brindyn's mom said he loves playing dress up and loves to save the day.

He posed for photos with his orange cat in his firefighter's uniform.

His mom said he's a four year old with a big imagination.

