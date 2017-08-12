Portageville couple celebrates 75 years of marriage

Robert and Marie Nowell celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on Saturday, August 12.



They were married on August 22, 1942, in Caruthersville, MO, but lived in Portageville, Missouri most of their lives together.



They celebrated with family and friends at Golden Corral in Cape Girardeau where they had food, music and cake.



Both Robert and Marie felt they got it right with each other over seven decades ago and haven't looked back.



93-year-old Robert said he loves his wife Marie more than anybody can think.

"The happiest days of my life was with her," Robert said.



89-year-old Marie said she never really thought about making it to 75 years of marriage with her husband.



"We made it," Marie said. "We've had a pretty good life. We've had some rough times at times but we've never asked anyone for nothing. We made it all on our own."



Marie and Robert remember many great times throughout the years including when he came home from the service and many other gatherings they've had with friends and family.

Both Marie and Robert said it means a lot to them to be able to see and spend time with all their loved ones.



They have seven children, 20 grand children, 37 great grand children and three great great grandchildren.



Marie even told us she remembers their wedding and how it was raining at that time, in addition to that, she remembers the exact moment when they met over 75 years ago.



"They used to have big carnivals in Portageville and that's where I met him at," Marie said.



A representative for U.S. Representative for Missouri's 8th Congressional District visited the couple as well to offer their congratulations with a U.S. Representatives medal.



The representative read aloud and gave them a letter that read:



"Please accept my warmest congratulations as you celebrate your 75th wedding anniversary. Your commitment to each other extends well beyond the bliss of your honeymoon years, and I admire the positive example you have set for your family and friends. May you cherish the happy memories of the past, and embrace a future of continued happiness, good health and prosperity. I wish you many returns of this joyous occasion. Happy anniversary!"



Both Robert and Marie hope to continue their happy marriage for many more years to come.



"It's been a pretty good life," Marie said.

