Portageville couple celebrates 75 years of marriage

While everyone is anticipating the eclipse in 10 days, this weekend the sky is putting on the pre-show.
One person is dead in Cape County, Missouri after a crash on Saturday afternoon, August 12.
Every year the Carbondale Community High School recognizes the extra effort of first responders who go beyond the call of duty in Jackson County. CCHS is now accepting nominations for its First Responder Award.
Robert and Marie Nowell celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on Saturday, August 12.
A stuffed kitten was saved by a heroic young firefighter in Herrin, Illinois on Saturday morning, August 12.
Police declared the outbreak of violence represented an unlawful assembly and told the crowds to disperse.
Charlottesville's mayor has confirmed that one person has died after a car plowed into a group of protesters in Charlottesville during the 'Unite the Right' rally on Saturday.
NBC29 is reporting that a helicopter has crashed in Albemarle County, near Charlottesville.
Several Richland County EMS employees are making claims that a county administrator told them they should kill themselves or just quit if they are unhappy with their jobs.
A school security video from an Ohio school shows a teacher and teacher’s aide dragging a 7-year-old autistic boy, Corbin, through the hallway at school and into the school’s office.
