2 men in custody in Perry County, MO after riding a train unauthorized

The Perry County Sheriff's Department has two men in custody after the men rode on a train without authorization.

According to officers, they were alerted to two men that hopped on a train and were hitching a ride through Perry County, Missouri on Saturday, August 12.

The train slowed down in the McBride area and the men jumped off.

Police said that the two men were taken into custody around the Chester Bridge on the Perry County side.

The department sent out a release asking to public not to approach one of the men.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.