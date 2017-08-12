CCHS accepting nominations for First Responder Award

Every year the Carbondale Community High School recognizes the extra effort of first responders who go beyond the call of duty in Jackson County, Illinois.

CCHS is now accepting nominations for its First Responder Award.

Nominations will be accepted through Thursday, August 17, and the award will be presented at the football game on Friday, August 8.

For more information, contact Carbondale Police Officer Molly Harris at (618) 457- 3371 or molly.harris@cchs165.com

