Volunteers needed at SIU for solar eclipse weekend

Southern Illinois University is preparing a number of events for the upcoming solar eclipse.
Three people went to the hospital after a crash near Sikeston just before 1 p.m. Friday (Aug. 11).
Here is a list of places you can get glasses to watch Heartland Eclipse 2017.
Grant Dade is tracking scattered thunderstorms and showers on Friday, August 11.
While everyone is anticipating the eclipse in 10 days, this weekend the sky is putting on the pre-show.
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.
Initial reports say staff complained of dizziness and nausea.
After filing a police report, Parks confronted the worker. She posted a video of the confrontation on social media.
Several Richland County EMS employees are making claims that a county administrator told them they should kill themselves or just quit if they are unhappy with their jobs.
Louisville Metro police were called to Lannan Memorial Park Thursday on a report of a man masturbating in the bushes.
Four inmates escaped Coahoma County Jail on Friday morning.
The mother of a 7-month-old Lexington County child will spend the rest of her life in prison without parole after her conviction of homicide by child abuse.
A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.
