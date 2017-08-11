Volunteers needed at SIU for solar eclipse weekend

Southern Illinois University is preparing a number of events for the upcoming solar eclipse.

Events like a special eclipse Comic-Con and an arts and crafts fair are set throughout the weekend at various locations on campus.

SIU has been recruiting volunteers online to accommodate all the eclipse watchers coming the area.

400 people have already signed up to help out, but the Office of Student Engagement says they would like 400 more.

Emily Spann with the Office of Student Engagement recommends, "if you do decide to come out and volunteer, wear loose, comfortable clothing. Also bring sunscreen or bug spray if those are things that you need."

Volunteers will also be fed, given a t-shirt and a pair of eclipse viewing glasses.

You can sign up at http://eclipse.siu.edu/ .

