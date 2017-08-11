Three hurt in Friday afternoon wreck near Sikeston

Three people went to the hospital after a crash near Sikeston just before 1 p.m. Friday (Aug. 11).

An online report from the Missouri Highway Patrol says two women from Ellington were hurt when their 2014 Dodge Caravan pulled into the path of an 18-year-old girl on MO 114 about half a mile west of Sikeston. All three went to Missouri Delta Medical Center for treatment.

The Caravan received extensive damage, according to the online crash report. The other vehicle, a 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, was totaled.

