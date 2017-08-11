Mt. Vernon drug bust puts two in bars - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mt. Vernon drug bust puts two in bars

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
James Matthew Hicks
Meghan J. Hicks
615 Harrison Street
MT. VERNON, IL (KFVS) -

On Friday, August 11, the Mount Vernon Police Department carried out a search warrant at 615 Harrison Street.

This search was conducted due to investigations of narcotic sales by the Mt. Vernon PD and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division.

Two residents were taken into custody following the search.

James Matthew Hicks was charged with possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of heroin with intent to deliver and possession of schedule II narcotics with intent to deliver and possession of drug equipment.

Hicks has been incarcerated in the Jefferson County Justice Center with bond to be set.

Meghan J. Hicks was charged with possession of drug equipment. 

Her bond is set for $1,500.

