Mt. Vernon drug bust puts two in bars

Three people went to the hospital after a crash near Sikeston just before 1 p.m. Friday (Aug. 11).
Here is a list of places you can get glasses to watch Heartland Eclipse 2017.
Grant Dade is tracking scattered thunderstorms and showers on Friday, August 11.
While everyone is anticipating the eclipse in 10 days, this weekend the sky is putting on the pre-show.
On Friday, August 11, the Mount Vernon Police Department carried out a search warrant at 615 Harrison Street.
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.
Initial reports say staff complained of dizziness and nausea.
The mother of a 7-month-old Lexington County child will spend the rest of her life in prison without parole after her conviction of homicide by child abuse.
We’re getting a closer look at a shooting in Hampton County that left an officer severely injured. Quincy Smith is still recovering after being shot multiple times.
Several Richland County EMS employees are making claims that a county administrator told them they should kill themselves or just quit if they are unhappy with their jobs.
After filing a police report, Parks confronted the worker. She posted a video of the confrontation on social media.
Four inmates escaped Coahoma County Jail on Friday morning.
A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.
