Perseid meteor shower is the pre-show to the eclipse

While everyone is anticipating the eclipse in 10 days, this weekend the sky is putting on the pre-show.

Dr. Michael Cobb, is a physics professor at Southeast Missouri State University.

"It lasts for a couple of days so you can see it today, tomorrow and possibly even the next day," said Cobb.

He said you can expect to see at least one meteor a minute.

Dr. Cobb explained that comets leave a lot of dust and debris behind them as they orbit.

"So every year when earth goes into that old orbit from that comet it runs into that dust and debris and it comes into our atmosphere so fast that it burns up and we see these streaks of light in the sky and we call those meteors," he said.

He said the best time to watch the shower is around 2 or 3 in the morning, but you have to watch closely.

"They last less than a second or so," he said.

He said some of the fireballs will leave a smoke trail and the best place to look is up.

"Straight up is better because you aren't looking through as much as the earth's atmosphere. You'll see more brighter meteors looking straight up," Dr. Cobb said.

Dr. Cobb said two things could get in the way of viewing the shower... the clouds and the moon.

"We have a gibbous moon which is just past a full moon so it's going to be bright in the sky so it's going to wash out a lot of the meteors," he explained.

