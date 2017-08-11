SIU prepares to document solar eclipse

While everyone is anticipating the eclipse in 10 days, this weekend the sky is putting on the pre-show.
While everyone is anticipating the eclipse in 10 days, this weekend the sky is putting on the pre-show.
On Friday, August 11, the Mount Vernon Police Department carried out a search warrant at 615 Harrison Street.
On Friday, August 11, the Mount Vernon Police Department carried out a search warrant at 615 Harrison Street.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
As thousands prepare around the world for the total solar eclipse, Southern Illinois University Carbondale's documentary crew plans to capture it all.
As thousands prepare around the world for the total solar eclipse, Southern Illinois University Carbondale's documentary crew plans to capture it all.
The Crossroads United Methodist Church will be hosting their annual picnic and Homecoming on Saturday, August 12 from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The Crossroads United Methodist Church will be hosting their annual picnic and Homecoming on Saturday, August 12 from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.
Initial reports say staff complained of dizziness and nausea.
Initial reports say staff complained of dizziness and nausea.
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.
Four inmates escaped Coahoma County Jail on Friday morning.
Four inmates escaped Coahoma County Jail on Friday morning.
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.
According to a police affidavit, officers responded early Thursday evening to an alley in the 1200 block of N. Third St. to check out a report about a man and woman who were unconscious with a stroller nearby.
According to a police affidavit, officers responded early Thursday evening to an alley in the 1200 block of N. Third St. to check out a report about a man and woman who were unconscious with a stroller nearby.
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended for six games after an NFL investigation of his domestic violence case out of Ohio.
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended for six games after an NFL investigation of his domestic violence case out of Ohio.
A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.
A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.
The Applebee's closings will be based on store profitability and quality, DineEquity said in a release. DineEquity is the chain's parent company.
The Applebee's closings will be based on store profitability and quality, DineEquity said in a release. DineEquity is the chain's parent company.
After filing a police report, Parks confronted the worker. She posted a video of the confrontation on social media.
After filing a police report, Parks confronted the worker. She posted a video of the confrontation on social media.