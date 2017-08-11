Local fundraiser raises $19,000 for Paducah ministry

While everyone is anticipating the eclipse in 10 days, this weekend the sky is putting on the pre-show.
While everyone is anticipating the eclipse in 10 days, this weekend the sky is putting on the pre-show.
The Paducah Cooperative Ministry announced that the 4th Annual Moonlight Ride held on Saturday, July 29th set a record for the number of riders participating.
The Paducah Cooperative Ministry announced that the 4th Annual Moonlight Ride held on Saturday, July 29th set a record for the number of riders participating.
Southern Illinois University is preparing a number of events for the upcoming solar eclipse.
Southern Illinois University is preparing a number of events for the upcoming solar eclipse.
Three people went to the hospital after a crash near Sikeston just before 1 p.m. Friday (Aug. 11).
Three people went to the hospital after a crash near Sikeston just before 1 p.m. Friday (Aug. 11).
Here is a list of places you can get glasses to watch Heartland Eclipse 2017.
Here is a list of places you can get glasses to watch Heartland Eclipse 2017.
Police declared the outbreak of violence represented an unlawful assembly and told the crowds to disperse.
Police declared the outbreak of violence represented an unlawful assembly and told the crowds to disperse.
Panic poured over a Union County mother Thursday waiting for the school bus to drop off her 5-year-old daughter at their Sullivan home.
Panic poured over a Union County mother Thursday waiting for the school bus to drop off her 5-year-old daughter at their Sullivan home.
A love story was cut short because of a fatal crash in rural Tipton County.
A love story was cut short because of a fatal crash in rural Tipton County.
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.
Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe has now declared a state of emergency in Charlottesville during the 'Unite the Right' rally.
Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe has now declared a state of emergency in Charlottesville during the 'Unite the Right' rally.