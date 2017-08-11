Heartland Football Friday Jamborees 8/11

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended for six games after an NFL investigation of his domestic violence case out of Ohio.
Heartland Football Friday 2017 kicks off on Friday night, August 11 with some jamborees.
Has the Rally Cat been found?
Dexter Fowler hit a grand slam and drove in a career-high five runs to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to an 8-6 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Thursday night.
