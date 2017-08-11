Heartland Football Friday Jamborees 8/11 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
(KFVS) -

Heartland Football Friday 2017 kicks off on Friday night, August 11 with some jamborees.

Scott City Jamboree

  • Scott City
  • Chaffee
  • Kelly
  • St. Vincent

Portageville Jamboree

  • Portageville
  • Charleston
  • Malden
  • Doniphan

Kennett Jamboree

  • Kennett
  • New Madrid County Central
  • Dexter
  • East Prairie

Mary Kate Burgess will also be previewing the 100th Consecutive Meeting between Carbondale and Murphysboro. That game will be on Friday, August 25 with a 7:05 p.m. kickoff.

