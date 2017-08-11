Gov. Greitens orders flag half-staff to honor Clinton, MO officer

Governor Eric Greitens has order that the U.S. and Missouri flags at state buildings in all 114 counties be flown at half-staff on Saturday, August 12, to honor Officer Gary L. Michael.

Officer Michael, of the Clinton Police Department, died on August 6 while serving the citizens of Missouri.

“Officer Michael’s family and his department still grieve, and the entire state of Missouri joins them in their grief,” said Governor Greitens.

In addition, Governor Greitens has ordered that the U.S. and Missouri flags at all state buildings in Henry County be flown at half-staff from August 13 to August 19.

The flags in Henry County will remain half-staff until August 19.

On August 12, the day of the funeral services for Officer Michael will take place, all state government buildings flags will fly at half-staff until sunrise.