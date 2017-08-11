Sundial to commemorate the eclipse to be unveiled in Perryville - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sundial to commemorate the eclipse to be unveiled in Perryville

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

County leaders in Perry County, Missouri are marking the Great American Eclipse with a special sundial.

It will be unveiled at the County Courthouse in Perryville on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 11 a.m.

The monument is located on the southwest corner of the courthouse which faces the Downtown Plaza.

