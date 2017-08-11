Mt. Vernon woman arrested in pedestrian hit-and-run

On Thursday, August 10, Mount Vernon Police responded to a call about a pedestrian vs.vehicle accident at 13th and Conger Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene of the accident immediately following the collision.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital where she died from injuries she sustained from the accident.

30-year-old Sharona R. Monroe turned herself in to the Mt. Vernon Police Department as the driver the morning of Friday, August 11.

Monroe was taken into custody on preliminary charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving a death.

The case is still being investigated by the Jefferson County State's Attorney's Office and additional charges could be possible.

Mt Vernon Police Detectives, a Mt. Vernon Police Crime Scene Technician, a Mt. Vernon Police Accident Reconstructionist, and the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office were called in to assist with the investigation.

Monroe was taken in to the Jefferson County Justice Center with a bond still undetermined.