KSP warns motorists about traffic expected on Aug. 12

Kentucky State Police is warning motorists about possible traffic congestion on the afternoon of Saturday, August 12.

Graves County High School is set to have a concert in Mayfield.

Traffic is expected leading up to the 4 p.m. opening of parking near the high school.

According to Kentucky State Police, major traffic congestion is also expected following the concert at 10 p.m.

Kentucky State Police, Mayfield Police, and Graves County Sheriff's Department will be assisting traffic and limiting it to one way.

Motorists should watch for pedestrians walking and crossing roads including Highway 121.

Anyone not attending the concert should try to avoid the area if possible.

