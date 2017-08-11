KSP warns motorists about traffic expected on Aug. 12

Kentucky State Police is warning motorists about possible traffic congestion on the afternoon of Saturday, August 12.
Kentucky State Police is warning motorists about possible traffic congestion on the afternoon of Saturday, August 12.
The Missouri Department of Transportation wants the input of people who use or live near the Chester Bridge.
The Missouri Department of Transportation wants the input of people who use or live near the Chester Bridge.
Brian Alworth is tracking scattered thunderstorms and showers on Friday, Aug. 11.
Brian Alworth is tracking scattered thunderstorms and showers on Friday, Aug. 11.
Kentucky's Supreme Court justices have approved an open records policy to guide how the public accesses administrative records in the state court system.
Kentucky's Supreme Court justices have approved an open records policy to guide how the public accesses administrative records in the state court system.
Just days before the school bell's ring, the Democratic-controlled Illinois Legislature is grappling with a Republican governor over how to fix the biggest gap in the U.S. between a state's richest schools...
Just days before the school bell's ring, the Democratic-controlled Illinois Legislature is grappling with a Republican governor over how to fix the biggest gap in the U.S. between a state's richest schools and its...
Initial reports say staff complained of dizziness and nausea.
Initial reports say staff complained of dizziness and nausea.
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.
With tensions high, U.S. and South Korean military officials plan to move ahead with exercises that North Korea claims are a rehearsal for war.
With tensions high, U.S. and South Korean military officials plan to move ahead with exercises that North Korea claims are a rehearsal for war.
A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.
A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended for six games after an NFL investigation of his domestic violence case out of Ohio.
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended for six games after an NFL investigation of his domestic violence case out of Ohio.
After filing a police report, Parks confronted the worker. She posted a video of the confrontation on social media.
After filing a police report, Parks confronted the worker. She posted a video of the confrontation on social media.