Missouri man accused of having pipe bomb in car after chase

CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) - A central Missouri man is charged with a felony weapons count after a deputy reportedly found a pipe bomb in his vehicle after a chase stemming from a traffic stop.

Thirty-one-year-old Joshua Crook of Camdenton is charged with felony counts of possession of controlled substance, resisting arrest, and possession and transport of a weapon. He also faces misdemeanor counts of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Camden County authorities allege that after Crook sped away from a deputy who tried to pull him over, his vehicle hit a mailbox. While later searching the vehicle, the deputy reportedly found what turned out to be a pipe bomb.

A state bomb squad rendered the explosive harmless.

Online court records don't show whether Crook has an attorney.

