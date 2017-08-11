First Alert: Thunderstorm warnings in the Heartland

Brian Alworth is tracking scattered thunderstorms and showers on Friday, August 11.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Dunklin and Pemiscot Counties in Missouri and Clay County, Arkansas until 12:15 p.m.

You can expect heavy downpours, gusty winds, and lightning with the stronger cells.

If you step outside, you'll also notice it is humid and muggy.

