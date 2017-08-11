Open records policy set for administrative court records

Kentucky's Supreme Court justices have approved an open records policy to guide how the public accesses administrative records in the state court system.
Just days before the school bell's ring, the Democratic-controlled Illinois Legislature is grappling with a Republican governor over how to fix the biggest gap in the U.S. between a state's richest schools...
Police records say a man who is charged with supplying the weapon used to kill a western Missouri police officer admitted that he bought the rifle for the suspect and threw it in a creek after the shooting.
We have all heard the stories of a child being left on a bus somewhere, and the questions surrounding why the driver or somebody didn't notice.
Well, the Poplar Bluff School District may have found a solution.
Two men are behind bars in Weakley County, Tennessee on drug charges after an undercover agent was allegedly pushed out of a moving vehicle.
